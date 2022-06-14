San Benito man accused of hosting cockfighting event

Jun. 13—Cameron County sheriff's deputies arrested a San Benito man after he was accused of hosting a cockfighting event on his property.

Miguel Angel Turrubiartes is charged with one count of cockfighting.

The incident occurred Saturday and when deputies arrived at the location, they spotted several vehicles on the property and a shed where the cockfighting was held, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

Deputies saw razor blades, slashers and syringes which are commonly used in cockfighting, the release said. The deputies met with Turrubiartes and he told them the property where the cockfighting was being held was his and that he was "hosting" the event.

As the deputies were conducting their investigation, another man identified as Carlos Francisco Vega kept on interfering with their investigation and was asked to leave but he refused to do so, according to the release.

Vega was arrested and charged with one count of interference with public duties.

Both men were transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center. An investigation into the incident continues.