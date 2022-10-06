San Benito man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of 557 pounds of liquid meth

Oct. 6—A 45-year-old San Benito man who earlier pleaded guilty to a count of possessing with intent to distribute more than 557 pounds of liquid meth has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Pedro Rodriguez III appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr., who sentenced him to 120 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

In handing down the sentence, the court noted Rodriguez's extensive criminal history, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas stated in a press release.

Rodriguez III pleaded guilty July 14 to the charge.

On Jan. 11, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Rodriguez III after he switched lanes without signaling, officials said. They said they soon discovered he had several pending state arrest warrants and took him into custody.

Rodriguez III told the agents he was aware that he was transporting drugs and was to be paid for it, federal court documents reflect. The drugs were going to be transported from South Texas to Dallas.

Rodriguez III was indicted by a federal jury on Feb 1, 2022, on two counts of intent to possess and distribute methamphetamine, federal court documents reflect. He pleaded not guilty to the charge Feb. 10, 2022.

The officers questioned Rodriguez III about the gas tank, where he "admitted to knowing the tank was filled with methamphetamine," the complaint states.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were notified and took over the case. Rodriguez III told the agents he knew he was transporting methamphetamine, "that it was a very large amount, and that he was getting paid to transport it," according to the complaint.

Rodriguez III will remain in federal custody pending his transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.