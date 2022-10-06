San Benito man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession of 557 pounds of liquid meth

Laura B. Martinez, The Brownsville Herald, Texas
·2 min read

Oct. 6—A 45-year-old San Benito man who earlier pleaded guilty to a count of possessing with intent to distribute more than 557 pounds of liquid meth has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Pedro Rodriguez III appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr., who sentenced him to 120 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

In handing down the sentence, the court noted Rodriguez's extensive criminal history, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas stated in a press release.

Rodriguez III pleaded guilty July 14 to the charge.

On Jan. 11, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Rodriguez III after he switched lanes without signaling, officials said. They said they soon discovered he had several pending state arrest warrants and took him into custody.

Rodriguez III told the agents he was aware that he was transporting drugs and was to be paid for it, federal court documents reflect. The drugs were going to be transported from South Texas to Dallas.

Rodriguez III was indicted by a federal jury on Feb 1, 2022, on two counts of intent to possess and distribute methamphetamine, federal court documents reflect. He pleaded not guilty to the charge Feb. 10, 2022.

According to a federal criminal complaint, San Benito police stopped Rodriguez III Tuesday on U.S. Expressway 77/83 for a traffic violation. He changed lanes without utilizing his Ford F150 truck's turn signal, police said.

While checking San Benito Police Department's database, the officer discovered Rodriguez III had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest, the complaint states.

Rodriguez III and his truck were transported to the San Benito Police Department. After getting his consent, investigators searched the truck and noticed an auxiliary gas tank in the bed of the vehicle, the complaint reads.

"On the outside of the auxiliary gas tank and around the opening of the tank where liquid is inserted, officers noticed a white, crystallized substances. Officers tested the crystallize substance, which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine," the complaint states.

The officers questioned Rodriguez III about the gas tank, where he "admitted to knowing the tank was filled with methamphetamine," the complaint states.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were notified and took over the case. Rodriguez III told the agents he knew he was transporting methamphetamine, "that it was a very large amount, and that he was getting paid to transport it," according to the complaint.

Rodriguez III will remain in federal custody pending his transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

Recommended Stories

  • Pandemic pivot pays off

    A New Jersey couple turns their pandemic cookie business into a bakery after success online.

  • Bitcoin Correlation to Both Risk-on and Risk-off Assets Rose in September

    Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading within a $600 range while the token's correlation with both risk-on and risk-off assets rose in September, according to Kraken Intelligence. Plus, insights on the quiet BTC whale activities in the past month. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.

  • LION Lunch Hour: Steve Harvey talks about 're-friending'

    DJ Richie Sky joins the LION Lunch Hour as a co-host and helps break down what is "Sizzling at 11a," including Steve Harvey's advice on whether you should "re-friend" someone you are no longer friends with.

  • Lido’s stETH Token Expands to Layer 2 Networks Optimism and Arbitrum

    Lido's liquid staking token is coming to Ethereum's optimistic rollups.

  • James Smith-Williams Helps Domestic Violence Survivors With Pets

    The Washington Commanders football player supports domestic violence survivors and pets through the Purple Leash Project and NFL's My Cause My Cleats.

  • Wig store owner stabbed to death by 2 teens during robbery in downtown Los Angeles

    A wig store owner in Downtown Los Angeles’ Fashion District was stabbed to death while trying to stop a robbery. The store owner, Du Young “Tommy” Lee, 56, was working at his shop near the intersection of Wall Street and Olympic Boulevard when two 17-year-olds tried to rob him at around 1 p.m. on Oct.1.

  • Leaked list reveals Brexiteers and Tory donors due to get peerages

    Brexit-backing Conservatives who supported Boris Johnson will be appointed to the House of Lords within days to reduce the chances of Tory legislation being defeated.

  • Family of 4 kidnapped and found dead in rural farmland in Northern California

    The bodies of a South Asian family of four, including an infant, who were kidnapped at gunpoint in Northern California were discovered in a rural farm area in Merced County. On Monday morning, the family was abducted from their trucking business in Merced County. Sheriff's officials released surveillance video of the incident on Wednesday.

  • Musk-Twitter Deal Said to Be Stuck on Debt Financing

    Talks between&nbsp;Elon Musk&nbsp;and&nbsp;Twitter Inc.&nbsp;to reach a resolution of the $44 billion takeover are stuck in part over Musk's statement that his offer is now contingent on receiving $13 billion in debt financing, according to people familiar with the matter. More from BI's Mandeep Singh and Matthew Schettenhelm and Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow.

  • AMD stock drops as $1 billion shortfall blamed on even weaker-than-expected PC sales

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the chip maker cut its already conservative forecast because a drop in PC sales after two years of pandemic-driven sales appears worse than feared.

  • Musk Asks Delaware Judge to Halt Lawsuit Over $44 Billion Twitter Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. rejected Elon Musk’s request to pause an upcoming trial over his $44 billion takeover of the social media company, saying the billionaire “can and should” close the deal next week.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US Sanctio

  • AMD Sinks After Early Peek at Revenue Shows Steep Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. slipped in late trading after preliminary third-quarter sales missed projections by more than $1 billion, renewing concerns about a sputtering market for personal-computer chips.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumve

  • 2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

    A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was granted a major break Thursday and sentenced to four years in prison. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. Franks was among six anti-government extremists who were charged in federal court with conspiracy and other crimes.

  • 4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

    A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday. He is in critical condition after attempting suicide, authorities said.

  • Day 4 of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial: Opening statements are finally set to begin

    After more than a dozen interruptions, Darrell Brooks Jr. was again removed to a neighboring courtroom at the start of the trial Thursday in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack.

  • Sweden seizes evidence at Baltic Sea pipeline leak site

    Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its preliminary investigation of leaks from two Russian gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause and a prosecutor said evidence at the site has been seized. The Swedish Security Service said the probe confirmed that “detonations" caused extensive damage to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines last week.

  • California Kidnapping Suspect’s Former Victim Shares Chilling Story

    Merced County Sheriff’s OfficeThe family of four who were kidnapped Monday at gunpoint have been discovered dead, authorities confirmed late Wednesday night, as details begin to emerge about their suspected kidnapper’s violent past. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced the deaths in a press conference, saying “our worst fears have been confirmed,” with the missing family members’ bodies located in an “extremely remote” area.The kidnapping itself was captured on closed circuit TV, which

  • Restaurant empties after gunmen kill two men dining in booth, Texas police say

    The men were found with several gunshot wounds, police said.

  • DC Deputy Mayor charged with assault and battery after Arlington gym parking lot altercation

    Chris Geldart, a DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice has been charged with assault and battery after a parking lot altercation at a Gold's Gym in Arlington.Dustin Woodward, a trainer at Gold's Gym in says DC's Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart grabbed him by the neck in the gym's parking lot.

  • Baltimore man charged with shooting squeegee workers who allegedly stole $2,200 from his mother

    A Baltimore man was recently arrested for coaxing squeegee workers into his truck and taking them to a home in West Baltimore and shooting them, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.