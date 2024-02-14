San Benito police arrest 4 for auto theft

Feb. 13—Only have a minute? Listen instead

Four men are facing charges connected to a months-long rash of auto thefts.

A judge ordered Juan Daniel Puentes Gonzalez and Daniel DeJesus Garcia Flores each held on $285,000 in bonds, charging them with engaging in criminal activity, unlawful carrying of a weapon, theft of property from $30,000 to $150,000 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument, San Benito police officials stated in a press release.

The judge also ordered Edwardo Diaz held on $385,000 in bonds, charging him with possession of cocaine, engaging in criminal activity and unlawful use of criminal instrument, while ordering Fabian Fonseca Garcia held on $275,000 in bonds, charging him with engaging in criminal activity, theft of property from $30,000 to $150,000 and unlawful use of a criminal instrument, the release stated.

Following an attempted theft of a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado on Feb. 11, police arrested the suspects after a traffic stop, finding "multiple burglary tools," crack cocaine and a gun, officials stated.

"Officers determined these were the same individuals responsible for the incident being reported involving the Chevrolet Silverado," officials stated.

Last October, officials "made the public aware of an increase in thefts and tampering of late model Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks," they stated. "Incidents of similar nature have been ongoing since that time across the region and in the city of San Benito. The department asks the public to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity to the San Benito Police Department or other local authorities and if you own one of these types of vehicles, please take extra measures to secure your vehicles when they are not occupied."