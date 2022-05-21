San Bernardino, California party shooting leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

A shooting in the California city of San Bernardino late Friday night left eight wounded and one dead.

The San Bernardino Police Department responded to the 3600 block of E. Highland Avenue at around 11:53 p.m. PT after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered a large crowd and learned that they were in the area attending a party.

They located one victim outside a San Bernardino hookah lounge who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eight additional shooting victims were confirmed. Many of those victims took themselves to the hospital.

The department told Fox News that they are being treated for their injuries which do not appear to be life-threatening.

No arrests have been announced, and the suspect and motive for the shooting remain under investigation.

Homicide detectives, who also responded to the scene, have assumed the investigation.

Based on the department's preliminary investigation, the police said it does not appear that the victims were intentionally targeted.

The shooting may have stemmed from a conflict in a crowded room.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.