San Bernardino County’s 'BallotMobile' to visit High Desert

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters has launched its first-ever traveling ballot program, which includes the BallotMobile and voter education pop-up exhibit stops in the High Desert and across the county.

The San Bernardino County Registrar of Voters has launched its first-ever traveling ballot program, which includes voter education pop-up exhibit stops in the High Desert and across the county.

After BallotMobile stops in Needles on Friday and Baker on Saturday, the tour will visit Apple Valley Town Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 14955 Dale Evans Parkway. The exhibit will then appear from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hesperia City Hall at 9700 Seventh Avenue.

The BallotMobile stops in the High Desert are part of a 24-city tour across the county leading up to Election Day on March 5 or Super Tuesday.

Each pop-up activation will offer voter education materials, resources, and giveaways, and an Instagram-worthy backdrop for photo opportunities.

There will also be resources on the earlier Primary Election date, how to register to vote, how to check personalized voter information, the county’s four ways to vote, and Primary Election-specific topics such as crossover voting.

Other BallotMobile stops will include:

Jan. 10 in Trona

Jan. 13 in Colton

Jan. 18 in Montclair, Upland

Jan. 19 in Rancho Cucamonga

Jan. 20 in Ontario

Jan. 24 in Rialto

Jan. 25 in Fontana

Jan 27 in Chino

Feb. 1 in San Bernardino

Feb. 6 in Highland

Feb. 8 in Yucaipa

Feb. 9 in Redlands

Feb. 13 in Loma Linda

Feb. 14 in Grand Terrace

Feb. 15 in Chino Hills

Feb. 17in Yermo, Barstow

Feb. 20 in Big Bear

Feb. 22 in Adelanto, Victorville

Feb. 29 in Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms

San Bernardino County is the largest county by size in the contiguous United States.

The tour will cover the county’s large geographic footprint, playing an important role in educating the county’s 1.17 million registered voters about new and important information regarding the election.

California moved its presidential primary from June to March starting in 2020, so the state could have more influence in choosing presidential contenders, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Party nominations are typically locked up before the state’s usual primary date. Now California is one of more than a dozen states that hold their presidential primaries on March 5, or Super Tuesday.

The midterm primaries for the governor’s seat and other seats will continue to be held in June.

For more information, visit elections.sbcounty.gov.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: San Bernardino County’s 'BallotMobile' to visit High Desert