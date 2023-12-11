San Bernardino County cuts ties with American Medical Response for ambulance service

To “streamline and modernize ambulance service,” the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on Tuesday, Dec. 5 to cut ties with American Medical Response and to sign a contract with Consolidated Fire Agencies, or CONFIRE.

On Tuesday, the board voted 5-0 to pen a five-year ambulance contract with Consolidated Fire Agencies, or CONFIRE. Supervisors made the decision in an effort to “streamline and modernize ambulance service," in the county.

Medical transport services have been provided to most county residents by the privately owned AMR, and its predecessor companies since the late 1970s, county officials said.

The new contract with CONFIRE begins October 2024.

What is CONFIRE?

CONFIRE is an alliance of 15 local public fire agencies.

The organization will provide basic and advanced life support, ground ambulance services, and interfacility and critical care transport services to the vast majority of county residents, according to the agreement.

Last year, the board invited AMR and other potential providers to submit proposals for a new modern, high-performance and quality-driven contract through a competitive bidding process.

Proposals were submitted by AMR and CONFIRE.

The CONFIRE proposal was widely endorsed by hospitals, law enforcement, and most of the cities within the county, and was scored higher than AMR’s proposal by three of the four members of the evaluating panel, county officials said.

“We appreciate the service AMR has provided to county residents for many years,” County CEO Luther Snoke said. “This was a very difficult decision for the board. We are looking forward to a smooth transition and providing the best level of service to those who rely on us in the community.”

San Bernardino County is divided into 26 ambulance operating areas to ensure appropriate coverage and regulation of services. In 19 of those operating areas, ambulance providers require a contract with the county to provide services.

