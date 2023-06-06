San Bernardino County deputies stopped a car in Victorville. They found some explosive

A 47-year-old felon was arrested after San Bernardino County deputies say they discovered an explosive device in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 in Victorville.

Last week, deputies stopped a green Honda Accord for an expired registration as it traveled on southbound I-15 just north of the La Mesa exit. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Luis Crespo of South Gate, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Los Angeles County.

The warrant is for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, sheriff’s booking records show.

During a search of Crespo’s vehicle, deputies found an explosive device in the center console, sheriff’s officials said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Arson and Bomb Division responded to the location and took possession of the device, which they later found contained 200,000mg of explosive powder.

Crespo was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of reckless or malicious possession of an explosive device on a public highway. His bail is set at $60,000, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available on Monday, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Explosive device found during traffic stop in Victorville