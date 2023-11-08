San Bernardino County deputy arrested on suspicion of being intoxicated on the job

Authorities reported that San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy Samuel Espinoza, 35, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a narcotic at work.

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy was allegedly intoxicated while at work, according to department officials.

The deputy, who resigned after his arrest, was identified as Samuel Espinoza, 35. He was employed with the department for five years and was assigned to the transportation division.

At 5:28 p.m. on Monday, Espinoza was on duty at the West Valley Detention Center when his supervisor “recognized him to be under the influence” of drugs, sheriff’s officials said.

Espinoza was also found with the suspected drug, investigators said.

Authorities said they don't believe Espinoza gave drugs to any inmates or staff members. He also did not operate department vehicles occupied by inmates during his shift, sheriff's officials said.

Espinoza was arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while armed and bringing drugs into a jail facility, sheriff's officials said. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center, where he posted bail and was released from custody.

“Events like these, while unfortunate, demonstrate our resolve and commitment to addressing crime, even when the suspect is a deputy,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus stated in a press release.

Although Espinoza voluntarily resigned from the sheriff’s department, the investigation will still be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office, sheriff’s officials reported.

“I am proud of the supervisors for interceding and upholding the public’s trust," Dicus said. "I am disappointed by the choices my deputy made, and even though he no longer works for the department, it’s my hope that he receives the help he needs.”

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Transportation Division at (909) 463-5297. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: San Bernardino County deputy accused of being intoxicated at work