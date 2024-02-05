San Bernardino County Fire rescue team attempts swift-water rescue of 3 people in Devore

A powerful, atmospheric river-fueled storm, which began pummeling Southern California on Sunday, flooded roadways and led to a swift-water rescue attempt in the Cajon Pass.

At 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, San Bernardino County Fire Department officials responded to a water rescue on Keenbrook Road west of Cajon Boulevard in Devore.

Fire officials stated that a vehicle with three occupants attempted to cross the flooded roadway.

First responders arrived to find the occupants stranded in a tree, while their vehicle was submerged in rapid flood waters.

I don’t know how they are going to be able to get to them but this is going to be a very dangerous rescue for first responders. #breakingnews #cawx #flooding #waterrescue pic.twitter.com/mLLrzJ8P01 — FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) February 5, 2024

At about 12:31 a.m. on Monday, the fire department's rescue team was setting up to retrieve the stranded individuals.

Photographer FirePhotoGirl, on the social media platform X, said the swift water rescue scene did not look good and seemed “very dangerous."

FirePhotoGirl’s videos showed what looked like two partially submerged vehicles and a boxed trailer in raging water

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

