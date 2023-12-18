San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department launches investigation after inmate death

Investigation begins after 73-year-old inmate with preexisting health issues died at the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

A sheriff's investigation has been launched following the death of a 73-year-old San Bernardino County inmate with preexisting health issues.

Gustavo Ramirez, of Rialto, was identified as the inmate who died on Saturday. He was being held at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported.

On Dec. 2, Ramirez was released from the hospital after he was admitted the day before for injuries suffered during a fall inside his cell, authorities said.

About an hour after being discharged, Ramirez was taken back to the hospital. Ramirez had multiple pre-existing health problems and his condition continued to worsen, sheriff's officials said.

He remained hospitalized over the next two weeks, police said.

On Saturday, Ramirez went into cardiac arrest and later died at the hospital. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, authorities stated.

Ramirez was arrested on May 21, 2018, by the Rialto Police Department in connection with a sexual assault-related investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Jail Death Investigation San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department