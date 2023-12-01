San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Deputy shot by suspect in Victorville

A sheriff’s sergeant was shot multiple times after exchanging gunfire and killing a suspect at a gas station in Victorville.

At 1:43 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to the report of a man with a gun at the ARCO gas station at the corner of Bear Valley and Amethyst roads, San Bernardino County Sheriff's spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told the Daily Press.

A sheriff's sergeant arrived first at the scene, where the suspect immediately fired, hitting the sergeant multiple times, Huerta said.

The sergeant returned fire at the suspect, who was struck and died at the scene, she said.

The sergeant was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time, Huerta said.

The sheriff’s department did not reveal what prompted the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Deputy shot during shootout with suspect in Victorville