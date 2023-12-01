San Bernardino International Airport to add flights to Phoenix via Breeze Airways

After becoming the first commercial carrier to fly out of San Bernardino International Airport nearly a year ago, Breeze Airways will add another destination to its flight log.

Starting Feb. 15, 2024, San Bernardino will add a flight to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and continuing to Hartford, Connecticut on an Airbus A220 aircraft, designed with three seating choices — “Nice, Nicer, and Nicest,” according to Breeze Airways.

Roundtrip flights, with seats starting as low as $39 one-way, will operate each Thursday and Sunday to Phoenix, the Valley of the Sun.

“New nonstop service to Phoenix from the San Bernardino International Airport is a welcome addition for Inland Empire residents,” said SBD’s Commission President, and Mayor of the City of Colton Frank J. Navarro. “The U.S. Department of Transportation ranked SBD as the most affordable airport in the nation, and a growing number of travelers have discovered, and continue to choose the airport for its convenience and low cost.”

Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman said the company is happy to offer guests from San Bernardino and the Inland Empire “more nonstop travel opportunities.”

Breeze Airways began operating nonstop service to San Francisco International Airport from SBD in August 2022, with BreezeThru service continuing to Provo, Utah.

In February 2023, Breeze announced seasonal service from San Bernardino to Las Vegas, Nevada, with a BreezeThru flight to Hartford.

“Breeze Airways will make travel to the Phoenix area more accessible for Inland Empire residents,” said SBD CEO Michael Burrows. “They can now skip the drive and easily visit family and friends, conduct business, or support their favorite sports team through the convenience of their local airport.”

“We are pleased to see Breeze Airways offer new affordable travel options,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “Inland Empire residents continue to find that Breeze offers a nice travel experience from the country’s most affordable airport, where parking is just $5.00 a day and right next to the terminal.”

For more information about San Bernardino International Airport, and Breeze Airways’ destinations, flight schedules and fares, visit FlySBD.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: San Bernardino International Airport to add flights to Phoenix