San Bernardino man arrested in 2019 shooting that injured a 7 year-old Port Hueneme girl

A San Bernardino man has been arrested in connection with a 2019 shooting that put a 7-year-old Port Hueneme girl in a coma and left her with life-changing injuries, officials said Monday.

Jaylin Edwards, 24, was arrested by San Bernardino sheriff's detectives on Wednesday for suspicion of assault with a firearm and conspiring in the shooting. He was extradited to Ventura County and held on a bail of $1 million, according to officials from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Port Hueneme Police Department.

Edwards is the second person arrested in the July 2, 2019, shooting into a Port Hueneme home where a family of five was watching television. The girl was shot in the head and her pregnant mother was struck twice in the leg.

The girl came out of the coma and is living at home. She is still recovering from her injuries, said Port Hueneme Police Detective Baltazar Tapia.

"I think that's going to be an ongoing process," he said.

Anthony Silerio, of Oxnard, was arrested in December 2019 in connection with the shooting. Silerio was 17 at the time of the incident. Tapia said no other other arrests are expected in the case.

Edwards was identified as a suspect early on but then disappeared, Tapia said. A warrant for his arrest was issued Nov. 1 by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. After what officials described as a manhunt, Edwards was found in San Bernardino and taken into custody.

"I think they're going to be elated," Tapia said of the girl's family. "I think they're going to feel like justice is going to be served."

Edwards was booked into Ventura County jail Monday and is slated to appear in the Ventura County Superior Court Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

Tom Kisken covers health care and other news for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tom.kisken@vcstar.com or 805-437-0255.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: San Bernardino man arrested in 2019 shooting of 7-year-old girl