San Bernardino Man arrested on suspicion of robbing Dollar General in Apple Valley

A San Bernardino man is suspected of threatening an employee while robbing a Dollar General in Apple Valley, authorities said.

Richard Fimbres, 46, was arrested for the alleged robbery at the Dollar General at 20834 Bear Valley Road, just west of Kiowa Road, sheriff’s officials reported.

Apple Valley sheriff’s officials stated that at around 11:53 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a reported robbery at the retail store.

Deputy A. Delgado responded to the location and discovered that a man, later identified as Fimbres, had entered the store, grabbed two 30-packs of beer, and left without paying, police said.

A female store employee approached the suspect as he exited the store and asked him to pay for the items. The suspect threatened the employee who returned to the store after she obtained video and photos of the suspect.

Due to previous incidents with Fimbres, Deputy Delgado was able to identify him via the video and photos.

Fimbres was located at his residence in the 21600 block of Nisqually Road in Apple Valley, sheriff’s officials said.

Fimbres was arrested and transported to the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. On Sunday, he remained at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said.

Fimbres’ bail was set at $100,000 for the alleged robbery and previous felony charges, sheriff’s booking records show.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Delgado with the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man arrested on suspicion of robbing Dollar General in Apple Valley