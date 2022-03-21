San Bernardino man fatally shot in Inglewood park

Homicide detectives at the Inglewood Police Department are seeking information on a man killed early Sunday in a city park. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

A man was fatally shot at a park in Inglewood early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at 4:50 a.m. at Edward Vincent Park, the Inglewood Police Department said in a news release.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound about 100 feet inside the park, near the 700 block of East Park Way.

First responders arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

The L.A. County coroner's office identified the man as 34-year-old Paul Williamson, Jr. of San Bernardino.

Police have not determined a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department homicide detectives at 310-412-5246.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.