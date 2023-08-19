San Bernardino mountain communities prepare for tropical storm
After a disastrous winter, the San Bernardino mountain communities are not taking any chances with this incoming tropical storm. Nicole Comstock reports.
After a disastrous winter, the San Bernardino mountain communities are not taking any chances with this incoming tropical storm. Nicole Comstock reports.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
The devastating fire on Maui has drawn renewed attention to the longstanding debate over whether the economic benefits of tourism in the state outweigh the harms it causes.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Language models like GPT-4 and Claude are powerful and useful, but the data on which they are trained is a closely guarded secret. The Allen Institute for AI (AI2) aims to reverse this trend with a new, huge text dataset that's free to use and open to inspection. As the model is intended to be free to use and modify by the AI research community, so too (argue AI2 researchers) should be the dataset they use to create it.
Aljamain Sterling is the UFC bantamweight champion, is on a nine-fight winning streak and is being called by many the greatest 135-pound fighter of all-time. He defends his title against Sean O'Malley on Saturday in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston. Does O'Malley even have a chance? Kevin Iole tackles that question.
An autonomous Chevy Bolt robotaxi operated by GM Cruise drove into a construction site and got itself mired in wet concrete.
Here’s a list of the best multi-device wireless chargers you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
Messi says he believes soccer has grown a lot already in the United States.
If you're an avid gardener or a lover of a manicured lawn, then you're most likely no stranger to the pains of weeding.
California regulators gave Waymo and Cruise the OK last week to scale up their robotaxi services in San Francisco, but now it seems the city itself won't have it. On Wednesday, San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu filed motions with the California Public Utilities Commission to pause the firms' plans to charge for robotaxi rides in the city at all hours. The San Francisco Chronicle first reported the news.
"When I DJ, it gives me the same adrenaline rush as a playoff championship game. That's why I do it. For 10 years after I retired, I didn't have that," says the basketball legend, who is releasing his first full album since 1998.
The two companies first teamed up in 2021, when Match made a seven-figure investment in the background check provider, following a series of reports about harm that came to dating app users through Match-owned apps. In particular, a damning investigative report by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations published in December 2019 prompted the company to begin to better focus on user safety, which also included a 2020 investment in Noonlight to help it power new safety features inside Tinder and other dating apps.
The background-checking tool used by Match Group to offer a safety feature for Tinder users is shutting down. The non-profit and female-founded Garbo, which the dating app conglomerate has partnered with since 2019, will shut down its consumer tool at the end of August. “Most tech companies just see trust and safety as good PR,” Kathryn Kosmides, Garbo’s founder and CEO, told The Wall Street Journal, which published a report on the severed partnership. “I’d rather Garbo shift focus to our other efforts than allow the vision of Garbo to be compromised and relegated to a piece of big corporations’ marketing goals.”
Wall Street failed to rebound, continuing a gloomy August.
The digital asset space is still trucking along, while there were some big headlines, the week was arguably a little less chaotic (for now). Spot bitcoin exchange traded funds, or ETFs, have been a hot topic in the crypto community for many years, but have recently gotten more attention due to Jacobi Asset Management listing Europe’s first bitcoin spot ETF almost two years after its initial approval.
Marketing executives are looking at Target and Bud Light as examples of how not to react to fierce customer pushback.
The 71-year-old Golden Bachelor is breaking "taboos" around sex and aging later life.