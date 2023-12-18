San Bernardino Sheriff Department's Victor Valley station deputies used body-worn cameras

Deputies with the Adelanto-based Victor Valley Sheriff’s station are now using body-worn cameras. All San Bernardino County Sheriff’s stations should be outfitted with cameras by Feb. 2024.

The sheriff’s department began using the Axon Body 3 cameras in September to enhance accountability and transparency, sheriff’s officials said. With the addition of Adelanto/Victor Valley, there are only two remaining sheriff's stations that need to be outfitted, Sgt, Ruben Perez said.

Perez did not reveal the two patrol stations without cameras.

“The department is waiting on a shipment of equipment from the vendor,” Perez said. “We expect to be fully equipped by February 2024.”

One of the primary goals of introducing body-worn cameras is to maintain high standards of policing and to foster transparency within the communities the sheriff’s department serves,’ sheriff’s officials said.

Body worn cameras allow deputies to capture real-time interactions between officers and the public. The footage obtained can serve as valuable evidence in investigations, providing an unbiased account of events as they unfold.

“Our staff at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station works hard to serve our communities in a professional and courteous manner,” Capt. Ken Lutz said. “Transparency within the communities we serve is important in maintaining trust and fostering a positive relationship with our community.”

Sheriff's stations are located at:

Adelanto/Victor Valley

Apple Valley

Barstow

Big Bear Lake

Chino Hills

Colorado River

Grand Terrace

Hesperia

Fontana

Highland

Loma Linda

Morongo Basin/Joshua Tree

Needles

Rancho Cucamonga

San Bernardino

Twentynine Palms

Twin Peaks

Yucaipa

Victorville

In 2022, Sheriff Shannon Dicus said that progress was being made by the department for a contractor of the cameras. In March, supervisors approved a contract with Arizona-based Axon to supply body-worn cameras to the department.

While a pilot camera program in 2018 resulted in positive feedback from sheriff’s deputies and the community, it also identified several technical issues that come with providing law enforcement services to a 21,000-square-mile patrol area.

After years of testing, Axon was identified by sheriff’s officials as the vendor best capable of providing hardware, software, and data storage associated with the department's unique geographical and infrastructure challenges.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

