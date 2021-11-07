San Carlos Park women's final moments described in double-homicide court documents

Court documents in the double homicide of a San Carlos Park mother and daughter outline the terror-filled final moments of the women. One was seen on video being chased down and shot by her assailant, the father of her children.

The Thursday morning shootings at a home along Apple Road in San Carlos Park led to the deaths of Jeanne Andre, 56, and her daughter Anne Fleury, 30. The website Every8Hours, which documents the deaths of Black women across the United States, identified the two women.

Sheriff's Office documents redacted the victims' names, listing them only as mother/decedent 1 and daughter/mother of children/decedent 2. Those documents identified the assailant as Ethan NMW Cartwright, father of two children with the younger victim, also identified as his girlfriend.

Deputies who responded to a report of an argument and shots fired shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday encountered Cartwright, 31, who had a firearm.

Cartwright briefly barricaded himself inside the home with the two children and was taken into custody after a negotiation. He is facing charges including two first-degree felony counts of homicide, two first-degree felony counts of aggravated child abuse and a second-degree felony count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The two children, a 6-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, witnessed one of the shootings and were splattered with blood but unhurt, the Sheriff's Office report said.

The children were taken to the Child Advocacy Center to be interviewed. A Sheriff's Office report said one child was too emotionally distraught and could not be interviewed.

The second child told detectives that Cartwright walked up to the older woman with a gun, she yelled "James, no" and then he shot her.

Two women were fatally shot Thursday morning in a domestic incident at an Apple Road home in San Carlos Park.

Sheriff's Office reports said surveillance videos from the neighborhood showed Cartwright chasing the second victim down the street just before shooting her, then "casually" walking back.

The Sheriff's Office said that during an interview with Cartwright, he first said the two women attacked him, then admitted to killing both women and said he felt bad about the incident. He also told investigators he "blacked out" during the incident and said he didn't want to talk about it.

The Sheriff's Office report said that before being apprehended, Cartwright texted a friend a picture of one of the victims and admitted to killing the women.

Cartwright remains in Lee County Jail on $300,000 bond for the aggravated child abuse and weapons charges and is set for an arraignment Dec. 6. Bond has not yet been set on the two homicide charges.

