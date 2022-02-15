San Clemente Nonprofits Can Now Apply For ARP Funds

SAN CLEMENTE, CA — Are you a nonprofit in San Clemente looking for some assistance this year? Nonprofit organizations in San Clemente that were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for American Rescue Plan funds, the City of San Clemente reported Monday.

The grant program was adopted by the San Clemente City Council to offer pandemic relief funding for local nonprofits, and grant funds are available for fiscal year 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Residents can find the grant application on the city's website, and applications must be submitted to the Community Development Department, 910 Calle Negocio, Suite 100, by 4 p.m. March 8.

This article originally appeared on the San Clemente Patch