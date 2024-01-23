San Diegans cry, hug, outside damaged homes after stunning flash floods in normally balmy city
Stunned residents, some breaking down in tears, pulled soggy and muddy furniture from their homes in San Diego on Tuesday, a day after flash floods from a torrential storm produced the city's fourth-wettest day in nearly 175 years, an inundation in stark contrast to its image as a balmy seaside paradise. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/national/ap-san-diegans-cry-hug-outside-damaged-homes-after-stunning-flash-floods-in-normally-balmy-city/