San Diegans cry, hug, outside damaged homes after stunning flash floods in normally balmy city

WGN - Chicago

Stunned residents, some breaking down in tears, pulled soggy and muddy furniture from their homes in San Diego on Tuesday, a day after flash floods from a torrential storm produced the city's fourth-wettest day in nearly 175 years, an inundation in stark contrast to its image as a balmy seaside paradise. READ MORE: https://wgntv.com/news/national/ap-san-diegans-cry-hug-outside-damaged-homes-after-stunning-flash-floods-in-normally-balmy-city/