San Diegans watch the solar eclipse at Fleet Science Center

TechCrunch

In the year since President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, there has been significant attention paid to this landmark legislation to rebuild the U.S’ semiconductor industry. There is another category of semiconductors that is at risk of being forgotten: memory chips. Since the invention of the first commercially viable “dynamic random-access memory” (DRAM) in the early 1970s, memory has been one of the key enablers of modern computing systems, helping drive the overall semiconductor industry.