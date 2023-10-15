San Diegans watch the solar eclipse at Fleet Science Center
San Diegans patiently stared into space at the Fleet Science Center, waiting for the solar eclipse to appear through cloudy skies.
Sky-gazers in the western half of North, Central and South America will be treated on Saturday to a spectacular annular solar eclipse that will create a “ring of fire” in the sky — for those lucky enough to see it.
There will be an annular eclipse on October 14. An annular eclipse occurs when the moon sits at the part of its orbit farthest from Earth.
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on a six-year, 2.2-billion-mile journey to study an asteroid of the same name. Psyche the asteroid is estimated to contain clues to planetary formation in the early Solar System.
