San Diego among top 20 cities in US for chicken wings: study

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Chicken wings are a popular dish in the U.S., even if they are a messy meal.

In the 1980s, U.S. consumers started preferring boneless-skinless breast meat, which made wings an inexpensive byproduct for chicken producers, according to the National Chicken Council. Restaurants and bars took advantage of the idea after that.

Betway, an online gambling company, looked at over 50 U.S. cities and assessed the average price for six wings and the number of wing restaurants to determine the best cities in the country for wings.

Popular East County bakery closing after more than 40 years of service

San Diego ranked No. 19 on the list, with 373 restaurants that offer wings. However, the average price for six wings in San Diego is the second most expensive, according to the report.

Other California cities that made the list include San Francisco (No. 4), Sacramento (No. 10), San Jose (No. 17) and Oakland (No. 18). San Francisco also has the second cheapest average price for six wings.

The No. 1 cities for wings in the U.S. is Baltimore, Maryland, per Betway. The average cost for six wings is $7.76, and there are 404 restaurants that have wings on their menu.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.