San Diego’s Assistance Center now virtual in aftermath of flooding

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The City’s Local Assistance Center that was set up in Mountain View for residents impacted by the recent Jan. 22 atmospheric river and subsequent flooding has moved from in-person to a virtual resource hub.

Starting Monday, city residents can still access the resources and services that were offered at the assistance center, though now all the information you need is in one location online.

San Diegans impacted by flooding and storm damage from the Jan. 22 storm can find information on taxes, insurance, document replacement, utilities, permits, contracting and remediation services, legal guidance, clothing, food banks and much more.

The Mountain View Assistance Center will remain open limited hours and days — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays — for residents that do not have access to the internet, according to the city.

The Beckwourth Library has donated household items like toiletries, cleaning supplies, baby diapers and formula, available for impacted San Diegans.

Visit sandiego.gov/recovery for more information and for a list of resources offered by the new Virtual Recovery Assistance Center.

