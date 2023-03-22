San Diego-based Newschool of Architecture and Design Recently Hosted One Of Its Largest Job Fairs — Benzinga Sits Down With The Team To Learn More

San Diego, CA --News Direct-- Ambow Education Holding

By David Willey, Benzinga

NewSchool of Architecture and Design is a leader in Design Education and is located in the heart of San Diego. Richard Hess, Director of Career Services at NewSchool, recently sat down with Benzinga to discuss student success at NewSchool and the major job fair recently hosted by the university.

Tell us a little about yourself and your role at NewSchool.

I am The Director of Career Services at NewSchool of Architecture and Design, and an alumnus. As a practicing professional within the field of Architecture, Interiors and Furniture Design, I have over 22 years of experience. I have been teaching for the past 12 years, which has been an extraordinarily rewarding experience. Now I have the opportunity to help our students land meaningful jobs and find their purpose as professional designers.

Speaking of academics, what fields of study does the university offer?

We offer a variety of creative disciplines including:

Bachelor of Architecture

Master of Architecture

Product Design

Bachelor of Interior Architecture and Design

Bachelor of Graphic Design and Interactive Media

Bachelor of Construction Management

Master of Construction Management

Students also have the option to minor in any of these areas of expertise.

How do the university's career services help prepare students for success in the workplace?

Our role is to prepare each student early in their education for the world of design and architecture. This involves helping every student develop a comprehensive portfolio and resumé to be competitive in the current job market, but it does not stop there. Discussing interview strategies, tactics, firm research, how to negotiate an excellent salary and more are all things we do in career services. It is also imperative to be constantly connecting, supporting and partnering with local organizations, the surrounding community as well as alumni. We support students from the moment they start their education and continue working with them as alumni for years after graduation.

Tell us about the recent job fair hosted at the school.

We hosted our Annual Career Fair on March 03, 2023, and had over 42 design and architecture firms participate. We had various disciplines at the event including Architecture, Interior Design, Product and Graphic Design. This is one of the largest Career Fairs our school has hosted, and the companies are hiring. These firms know how talented our students are and are hiring our graduates quickly. It has not even been two weeks since the event and I have multiple seniors receiving wonderful offers already. Knowing the students are landing excellent positions shortly after the event reveals the huge success of this Career Fair.

What is the job placement rate at NewSchool?

Historically NewSchool of Architecture and Design’s Placement Rate has been in the 90% range. I expect this to be the case for 2023, with our senior class preparing to graduate in June and many already having job offers on the table.

Finally, what sets NewSchool apart from other architecture and design universities?

Our graduates are actively making a difference in the world of design. NewSchool alumni are extremely successful and work on projects across the world in many disciplines, from Product Designers to Architects. NewSchool of Architecture and Design teaches its students not just aesthetics but also the importance of human-centered design and the experience of the user.

Sustainability and innovation are highlights within our programs but we go further and allow the student to discover what their passions are. Whether the student is interested in artistic expression, psychology, sociology, sustainability, science or any other specialty, we will guide that student and link these interests to their field of study. NewSchool is also known for having the students collaborate and be a part of real projects, not just theoretical ones. This allows the student to find their passion in creativity, while simultaneously being active contributors to their communities. It is very inspiring to see and be a part of this magic.

