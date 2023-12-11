San Diego Bay Parade of Lights is back
Eighty boats cruised along the bay at Harbor Island with Christmas lights. One boater said he spent a whole day decorating his vessel.
Eighty boats cruised along the bay at Harbor Island with Christmas lights. One boater said he spent a whole day decorating his vessel.
There is one important news item that was gleaned during the press drive by former TC contributor turned InsideEVs editor Patrick George that I wanted to point out to y'all. Remember how GM killed the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV and then a few months later was like "nevermind!" we are going to bring it back under the new Ultium platform? Well we now know that when it does come back it will only be the EUV.
Macy's shareholders receive an early holiday season gift.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
Lawrence is just six days removed from a high ankle sprain.
There is going to be a lot more carnival food in your future.
'Tis the weekend to kick back and stream the new Hallmark holiday movies.
Shohei Ohtani's decision shook up the World Series odds.
A lot of people thought Shohei Ohtani was signing with the Blue Jays.
Two of the Steelers' starting pass rushers will need to be cleared by an independent neurologist before their next game.
After a 404 Media investigation found Civitai's image generation platform could be used to create images that ‘could be categorized as child pornography,’ its cloud computing provider OctoML has decided to cut ties.
For decades, the Barefoot Contessa has entrusted her dishes to Cali's own Olio Santo.
Generative AI is a paradigm shift in technology, and it will spur a massive shift in enterprise spend over the next decade and beyond. Transformations of this magnitude can feel rapid on the surface, especially when they make a huge splash like generative AI has in recent months, but it’s a steep and steady climb to permeate the layers of the enterprise technology stack. Long before generative AI, enterprise applications began to deliver more consumer-like experiences by improving UIs and introducing interactive elements that would engage everyday users and accelerate workflow.
"For different audiences who like different kinds of Christmas movies, we've never given them a 'sexy romance novel' Christmas movie that feels grounded, real and adult," the film's screenwriter says.
Welcome to Gag City, the pink metropolis inhabited by stans and brands alike. In the days leading up to the release of "Pink Friday 2," Nicki Minaj's fifth studio album and sequel to her debut record "Pink Friday" that dropped on Friday, Twitter was flooded with AI-generated images of pink-toned cityscapes. Gag City, the dreamy false utopia ruled by Minaj and her Barbz, broke through stan Twitter and became a viral meme that brand accounts immediately used for their own marketing — promoting Minaj's album for free.
Investors are weighing a surprise drop in unemployment in November and other data for what it could mean for Fed policy.
No more worrying about on-time deliveries. Get a Stanley tumbler, chocolate gift set, leather wallet and more for as little as $10!
These $24 yoga bottoms have reviewers saying, "Bye-bye, Lulu!"
Want something comfy and warm, but cute enough to wear in public this winter? Look no further.
Several Amazon Echo smart speakers and displays are on sale for the lowest prices we've tracked, and many can be bundled with a Sengled smart bulb for no extra cost.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.