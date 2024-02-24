San Diego Canyonlands hope
San Diego Canyonlands hope
Here our are picks for the best secured credit cards, each tailored to foster your credit growth.
LeBron James hasn't played for the Lakers since Feb. 13 vs. the Pistons.
Given all that, it’s likely few are too surprised that Humane’s upcoming Ai Pin has been pushed back a bit, from March to “mid-April,” per a new video from the Bay Area startup’s Head of Media, Sam Sheffer. If Humane keeps to that time frame, “priority access” customers will begin to receive the unit at some point in mid-April. The Ai Pin was finally unveiled at an event in San Francisco back in early November, where we were able to spend a little controlled hands-on time with the wearable.
Amid stronger-than-expected inflation data and cautious commentary from Federal Reserve officials, markets have slashed their rate cut expectations for 2024 in half.
Will Kirk Cousins play again for the Vikings?
The Bears face one of the offseason's most compelling decisions in whether or not to keep riding with Justin Fields.
Building around Anthony Richardson is the top priority in Indianapolis. And the team will also look to retool the defense.
The Japanese electronics giant this week confirmed plans to give the PS VR2 a new lease on life, as it has begun testing PC compatibility. The news was buried a few paragraphs deep in a PlayStation.Blog post highlighting a number of new titles for the platform. Given that we’re only just entering late-February, we’re talking about a big window, assuming Sony does hit the 2024 deadline.
In today's edition: The NBA's second half, Myles Rice has Wazzu rolling, the 100 most valuable sports teams, "Behind the Lens," Fantasy Baseball draft kit, and more.
Waymo's application to expand its robotaxi service in Los Angeles and San Mateo counties has been suspended for 120 days by the California Public Utilities Commission’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED). The decision doesn't change Waymo's ability to commercially operate driverless vehicles in San Francisco. The CPED said on its website that the application has been suspended for further staff review.
In today's edition: How to fix the NBA All-Star Game, the numbers behind the Niners' OT decision, 6-on-6 lacrosse, and more.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
In today's edition: The death of the one-handed backhand, college football's "farm system," the future of Presidents' Day Weekend, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Ohtani underwent elbow surgery in September and is working to be ready for the Dodgers’ season opener March 20 in South Korea.
The Chiefs have won three of the past five Super Bowls, and the 49ers are a conference title game fixture.
From a viral Bissell steamer to a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'll want to grab these deals before they're toast.
"I am a Laker, and I've been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way," said James.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
Karen Serfaty and Gianina Rossi, both engineers from Argentina, worked for U.S.-based companies over the past 10 years, and the same issue kept coming up: how to manage taxes while being a contractor in another country. Joining with San Francisco-based Josefina Van Thienen, who had worked at Microsoft building strategic partnerships with tech companies focusing in AI, they took a deeper look at the problem and found taxes weren’t the only problem when companies want to hire globally. “When you're working from Europe, Asia or Latin America, you are usually getting paid in U.S. dollars, not your local currency,” Serfaty, CEO, told TechCrunch.
The biggest news stories this morning: OpenAI’s new model can generate minute-long videos from text prompts, Xbox confirms four of its games are coming to more popular consoles, The best robot vacuums on a budget for 2024.