San Diego Chinese New Year Fair

Reddit's prospects as it barrels toward a stock market listing have a lot more to do with relationships with AI vendors such as OpenAI than one might expect. In its IPO prospectus filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Reddit repeatedly emphasized how much it thinks it stands to gain -- and has gained -- from data licensing agreements with the companies training AI models on its over 1 billion posts and more than 16 billion comments. Now, it's a mystery as to which AI vendors are licensing data from Reddit so far.