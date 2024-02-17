San Diego City Council member proposes ban on excessive noise from pedicabs
A San Diego City Council Member wants to address noise complaints downtown by rolling out a new initiative that places tighter restrictions on pedicab drivers.
A San Diego City Council Member wants to address noise complaints downtown by rolling out a new initiative that places tighter restrictions on pedicab drivers.
Threads, Meta's Twitter-like service and competitor to X, may be distancing itself from politics, but that doesn't mean it won't try to tackle the misinformation that spreads across social media -- particularly in the lead-up to national elections. Following user reports of fact-checks spotted on the network, the company confirmed it's engaged with fact-checking organizations to address false information circulating on Threads, but has not fully rolled out direct fact-checking of Threads content as of yet. Meta had announced in December that in early 2024 its fact-checking partners would be able to review and rate false content directly on Threads.
Medication used to treat endometriosis can lead to a swollen face. Here's what to know.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a second investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, after the agency received four complaints about the vehicle rolling away unexpectedly, including one injury. The company tells TechCrunch it is "fully cooperating" with the safety agency. The new probe comes just one month after NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation began investigating complaints of sudden loss of braking performance.
AirPods won't know what's hit them.
We're swearing in the genius gadgets and gizmos you need in 2024; all hail these epic deals on TVs, headphones, tablets and more.
"Very little shake when the car is in motion," one fan observed.
Goodies include a KitchenAid stand mixer for $125 off, plus a Samsung 55-inch TV for $330 and a 3-piece luggage set for $126.
The San Francisco Giants said goodbye this week to a uniform patch that advertised Cruise and its robotaxis — the latest fallout for the GM self-driving subsidiary and its controversial presence in the city. The marketing partnership, which was announced in August 2023, will continue, but with another GM brand. For the 2024 baseball season, SF Giants uniforms will show the Chevrolet logo with the "EV" in bolded orange.
Gas prices in the U.S. are rising again. As of Feb. 15, the national average gas price stood at $3.28 per gallon, up $0.12 from a week ago. A seasonal trend along with geopolitics in the Middle East play a role.
The family of two young girls released a statement saying the children have a long road to recovery and thanking Mahomes.
Struggling EV startup Faraday Future owes the landlord of its Los Angeles headquarters nearly $1 million after missing the last two months' rent, TechCrunch has learned. The landlord, Rexford Industrial, filed a previously unreported lawsuit against Faraday Future this week in Los Angeles Superior Court that accuses the startup of missing its January and February lease payments, as well as associated maintenance fees and taxes. Faraday Future is also being sued by the landlord of an office it has leased in San Jose since 2022.
The two teens were detained after the shooting. One woman was killed and over 20 others were wounded.
Going to college is an opportunity to be independent and develop good financial habits. We looked at the best credit cards for students to help you find the right one.
Deals include $700 off a dazzling 4K TV and a $130 discount on a convenient touchscreen Chromebook.
Denny Hamlin’s story in 2024 is the same as every year: the quest to win that elusive first championship.
Why does Microsoft, a software and services company, need a console business? The same question was asked when The Rock announced the original Xbox console in 2001, but the industry has changed a lot in 23 years, and it’s worth asking again.
The amount raised for the Lopez-Galvan family has surpassed $200,000.
Thirteen FDU players found themselves in a unique situation before their game against LIU.
Clubhouse, the once-popular live audio app, today announced users can now text their friends, and they'll hear those texts in the sender's custom voice. To stay relevant amid user drop-off, Clubhouse debuted group voice chats where members can send asynchronous voice messages to each other, and they would appear in a format like Instagram Stories. With today's announcement, the company is acknowledging that you might not be in a situation to send voice messages to each other.
Cramped cabin? Cluttered kitchen? Turn any metal surface into extra storage with some handy helpers.