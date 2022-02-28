🌱 San Diego County COVID Cases Fall + $3M Meth Onion Bust

Happy Monday, Oceanside-Camp Pendleton! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and nice. High: 75 Low: 41.

Here are the top stories today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

The number of San Diego County patients hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to fall, decreasing to 450 from 493 Saturday -- according to the latest state data out Sunday.

The number of those patients in intensive care increased by three to 86. Available ICU beds increased by 16 to 202. (San Diego Patch) The driving range just got a lot more fun with the addition of the new Flight Deck lounge at Arrowood Golf Course in northeast Oceanside. "Our new flight deck is powered by Toptracer Range which is a simulated golf system where you can play almost any golf course in the U.S. You actually hit the ball on the driving range and then you can watch the distance of your ball and see where it lands on the screen and get in-depth details about your shot. (Oceanside-Camp Pendleton Patch) Nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine disguised as an onion shipment was seized in San Diego, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Sunday. At 1 p.m. on Feb. 20, officers stopped a 46-year-old driver of a tractor trailer with a shipment posing as onions. During inspection, officers waved the driver along for a more intensive examination of his cargo.During the exam, a K-19 team screened the truck and trailer and alerted officers of the hidden packages. (San Diego Patch) North County Transit District is stepping up the search for developers to build housing, retail shops and offices at its Coaster and Sprinter stations. The Carlsbad Village Station has more than 14 acres of transit district property that could yield between 300 and 400 apartments a recent study showed. The development could bring the district $2.5 million to $4 million in annual revenue, primarily from property leases. The station would maintain its existing parking for train riders and provide additional parking for the development. (The San Diego Union-Tribune) With San Diego’s winter weather warming up inland, local mountains were a big draw for many families eager to catch some snow. But more people often means a big mess. Julian small businesses are loving all of the extra foot traffic." It's been great. People have been enjoying the snow they've been having a good time,” said Faith Branney of Faith's Embroidery. Branney opened her shop on Main Street in 2020 right before the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown and teamed her business with Julian's Toy Chest, which has been a staple since 1984. (CBS News 8)

Today in Oceanside-Camp Pendleton:

Jimmy and Enrique Live at Coomber Wines Oceanside - Monday (5:30 PM)

From my notebook:

City of Oceanside: As part of the City’s General Plan Update, the Planning Commission & City Council will hold public meetings to consider ways to accommodate future housing & job growth in #Oceanside. Participate/share your thoughts! More information ➡️http://onwardoceanside.com (Twitter)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Quail Ridge: "Does anyone have a recommendation for a motorcycle mechanic near Carlsbad or Oceanside? - Pretty sure it’s an easy fix, 7 year old bike, purchased new, barely used, just hasn’t been run for the last 3 years." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Rancho Del Oro: "Hello ya'll ! - Anyone out there find a Seiko brown colored Mens watch around Seascape/Essence. I mistakenly left it on the rear bed cover & it slid off. Thanks Bob" (Nextdoor)

Fire Dancers At the Pier: Oceanside Photo Of The Day

If you have an awesome picture we'd love to feature it on Patch. We're looking for high-resolution images that reflect the beauty that is Oceanside. Submit your photos. Be sure to include photo credit information, when and where the shot was taken, and any other details about what was going on.



Events:

Turning to God During Crisis (February 28)

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Social Security Seminar 3/1 & 3/3 (March 1)

Taxes in Retirement Webinar (March 7)

For sale:

New Electric Bike (Details)

Gigs & services:

Job listings:

