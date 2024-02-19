San Diego County DA, 14 mayors work to put initiative on November ballot

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan was joined by mayors from cities across the county Sunday in an effort to encourage the public and boost signature gathering to place the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act on the November ballot.

DA Stephan says the measure would make communities, businesses and streets safer by restoring the rule of law, holding repeat retail thieves and fentanyl dealers more accountable, and incentivizing individuals who are addicted and homeless to accept life-saving treatment.

“This is a balanced, commonsense initiative that addresses the fentanyl crisis by going after drug dealers who are killing our loved ones and imposes stronger penalties for repeat offenders of organized retail theft, which is hurting far too many families and local businesses,” said Stephan.

Supporters say the ballot measure is a way to fix the unintended consequences of Proposition 47. The 2014 measure reclassified drug possession and nonviolent theft of less than $950 in property as misdemeanors rather than felonies.

Neighborhood Market Association President Arkan Somo says many businesses had to shut down due to rampant theft. “Proposition 47 unleashed a tidal wave of theft and violence that harms our small business owners, their employees and families, and most importantly, our customers.” said Somo. “This proposed ballot measure will give law enforcement the tools it needs to keep all of us safe. “

The Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act would impose stronger penalties for those engaged in the trafficking of hard drugs or for repeat offenders of retail theft. It will still give first and second chances for those who commit theft and possess hard drugs to be treated with a misdemeanor.

However, on the third conviction, there’s a requirement that drug treatment be completed to earn a misdemeanor or be held accountable for a felony creating a new category of “Treatment Mandated Felony.”

A fourth conviction results in a felony crime.

The measure has collected more than 360,000 signatures from California voters to place it on the November ballot, but nearly 550,000 valid signatures are needed. Signature gathering for the Homelessness, Drug Addiction, and Theft Reduction Act will take place in the coming weeks across the county.

