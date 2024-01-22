San Diego County floods lead to road closures, power outages

SAN DIEGO, Calif –– Severe flooding in San Diego County on Monday caused power outages and road closures for residents county-wide. The National Weather Service declared a flood watch in the area until 9 p.m.

First responders are urging people to stay off the roads.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," reads an emergency alert from the National Weather Service. "Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order."

People stand on a pier as others body board in the Pacific Ocean with Hurricane Hilary approaching in San Diego County on August 20, 2023 in Imperial Beach, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hurricane Hilary approaches with parts of California, Arizona and Nevada preparing for flooding and heavy rains. All California state beaches have been closed in San Diego and Orange counties in preparation for the impacts from the hurricane.

At least one school district is experiencing power outages due to the weather storm.

"The current rainstorm has caused unexpected challenges to our schools. We have had power outages, loss of communication and flooding at some sites,' reads a post from the National School District on X, "We are in contact with local police and fire departments. They have advised us to place schools in “shelter in place."

Downpours were also reported in southern and central Texas on Sunday, where flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service ahead of additional storms.

