San Diego County will qualify for flood relief funds

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County will qualify for state flood relief funds, Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Nora Vargas announced Saturday.

This comes after the City of San Diego, the City of Coronado and the Governor of California each declared a state of emergency to aid recovery efforts from the Jan. 22 winter storm.

Nearly four inches of rain fell Monday in a time span of just a few hours in some areas of the county. It was the city’s rainiest day ever in January and the fourth wettest day on record.

The torrential downpours caused damage across the county. Some areas were under several feet of water. Roads and highways across the county were flooded and closed to traffic. Cars were taken in rivers of water and mud. Hundreds of people had to be rescued from their rooftops and vehicles.

Chairwoman Vargas says she received the news Saturday afternoon from the California Office of Emergency Services.

Shelltown residents share stories of survival from flooding

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Newsom and CalOES for their swift action in approving the County of San Diego’s request for aid under the California Disaster Assistance Act,” said Chairwoman Vargas. “This support will play a critical role in the road to recovery ahead across the County. Collaboration like this demonstrates the strength and impact between state and local municipalities. As we pivot to recovery, I remain committed to bringing resources to our community.”

San Diego County is urging residents impacted by the winter storm and flooding to fill out the online damage assessment survey to help determine how much disaster relief assistance the county will receive.

South Bay laundromat offering free washes to those affected by flooding

“These funds will help us rebuild vital infrastructure damaged by the Jan. 22 storm,” said Chairwoman Vargas. “They will help the County and other governments in the region recover from and withstand future flooding emergencies.”

Click here for all you need to know if you were impacted by the floods. Click here if you want to help donate to those affected.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.