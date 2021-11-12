San Diego County resident shoots, kills alleged intruder; 5 suspects arrested

A San Diego County resident shot and killed an alleged robber during a home invasion involving at least one armed suspect earlier this week, according to reports.

The unidentified 31-year-old suspect was declared dead at the scene, FOX 5 San Diego reported.

"The resident reached for the firearm and then shots were fired," Oceanside Police Department spokeswoman Jennifer Atenza said. "We know that at least one of the suspects was armed and returned fire."

Police arrested five alleged accomplices after Wednesday's home invasion in the Oceanside, California, finding them in a vehicle near the home after the attempted robbery. Oceanside is in northern San Diego County.

LAPD RELEASES VIDEO OF ‘RHOBH’ STAR DORIT KEMSLEY'S HOME ROBBERY

The suspects all face murder and robbery charges. Although the deceased suspect was allegedly killed by the resident, the other suspects face murder charges because they were involved in an alleged crime that ended in his death, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

The other suspects allegedly fled the home after their fellow suspect was shot, leaving him behind, according to police, FOX 5 reported.

The arrested suspects were identified as Deshawn Ingram, 29; Eric Dunnigan, 21; Michael Simmons, 21; Jaylen Harvey, 24; and Sydni Tucker, 25.

The resident is not facing any charges at this time.

Ingram was also reportedly shot and hospitalized but investigators aren’t sure if he was shot by the resident or one of the other suspects.