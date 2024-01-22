These San Diego County roads are closed due to flooding

SAN DIEGO — The heavy rain that has been hitting San Diego has prompted several closures as flash flooding warnings are in place across the county. First responders are urging people to stay off the streets as there have already been several rescues.

The National Weather Service says flash floods have been reported throughout Coronado and downtown San Diego into El Cajon and National City.

Flood advisories issued as brunt of storm hits San Diego County

The City of Coronado posted on X there is heavy flooding in the area and are urging drivers to stay off the roads. The City says sandbags are available at the Cays Fire station. Village Elementary School in Coronado has significant flooding through the whole building.

Several San Diego County schools are dismissing students early Monday due to the weather:

The Monarch School is dismissing students early because of a power outage

SDCOE Community Schools 37ECB, SOUL Academy, Bridges, and Escondido Community School are dismissing early

Schools in the Jamul-Dulzura School District also closed early due to flooding

The Julian Union High School District has cancelled their after-school ASSETs activities due to flooding

The City of San Diego posted on X the following City streets are closed for safety concerns due to flooding — San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount & Caminito Yucatan, Ward Road at Camino Del Rio N, and Avenida del Rio between Riverwalk Dr. and Camino de la Reina.

The Port of San Diego reports many areas are beginning to reopen, however these bayfront areas remain closed — Pacific Hwy between Ash and Broadway, and W. Harbor between Kettner and Pacific Hwy.

Thousands in county without power as storm rages

FOX 5 has a crew downtown, this is the scene just before noon:

Downtown San Diego flooding (KSWB)

Trolley service in downtown has been suspended at this time due to flooding. All Sprinter service is delayed up to 30 minutes at this time.

According to the City of San Diego, rescues have been happening all morning after drivers have stalled out on flooded roadways.

There are also reports of major flooding at I-805 and Home Ave. According to the County of San Diego Public Works, Quarry Road is closed between SR-125 and Lakeview Drive, and Country Club Dr. is closed in both directions at Harmony Grove Rd. due to flooding.

Eight people rescued in South Bay after trapped amid flooding

Also closed due to flooding according to CHP — River Walk Drive near Fashion Valley Mall, I-5 exit to Hawthorne to San Diego International Airport, and Eastbound State Route 78 near El Camino Real.

A special weather statement has been issued for San Diego, Chula Vista and El Cajon until noon. Those areas can expect up to 50 mph wind gusts. No hail is expected after the Severe Thunderstorm Warning that was issued for South Bay areas expired at 11:15 a.m.

In the City of La Mesa, University Avenue is closed from Harbinson Avenue to 69th Street, and Alvarado Road is closed from Guava Avenue to the 70th Street trolley station.

The heavy rain and flooding has also led to several closures at San Diego Parks. Visit their website for the most up to date information.

San Diego State University has announced Canyon Crest Drive between Parking Lot 15 and Aztec Circle is closed due to falling rocks caused by heavy rain and flooding. SDSU remains open.

The Naval Base San Diego is reporting flooding in multiple areas on the base. Only essential personnel are recommended to enter the base at this time. They are asking everyone else avoid the base until further notice. Those on the base are asked to stay in place until the flooding levels go down.

Heaviest rainfall expected in San Diego County during these hours

One of the City of San Diego’s inclement weather shelters, Living Water Church of the Nazarene, has some flooding and may not be able to open Monday evening.

Flooding has also impacted the 16th & Newton homeless shelter and the 20th & B Safe Sleeping site. Those people are being moved to the Balboa Park Activity Center and the Municipal Gym.

The San Diego Central Library is closed because of flooding.

Do not drive around road closure signs or barricades. Never drive on flooded streets. Here are some tips to stay prepared in a storm.

You can call the City’s emergency dispatch center at 619-527-7500 to report flooding. Sandbags are available in limited supply and can be picked up at nine recreation centers in the City of San Diego. Sand is not provided.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.