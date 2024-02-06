San Diego County under rare tornado warning during historic storm

Fallen trees and power lines block a road in Pebble Beach, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2024

The National Weather Service issued rare tornado warning Tuesday for inland parts of San Diego County.

El Cajon, La Mesa, and Santee, three cities northeast of central San Diego, are included in the warning until 12:45 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

This comes as a historic and deadly storm caused hundreds of mudslides in Southern California, which remains under multiple flood warnings.

The record-setting storm system was expected to drop up to 3 inches of rain in San Diego as well as Los Angeles throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. Concerns of flooding and mudslides have escalated because the ground is heavily saturated in many areas.

The San Diego region will remain under flood watch through the evening as "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the National Weather Service said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tornado warning issued in San Diego County during California storms