🌱 San Diego Daily: Student Vaccine Mandate On Hold + Weekend Events

Good day, people of San Diego! It's me again, Andrew Tessler, your host of the San Diego Daily.

First, today's weather:

Breezy with clouds breaking. High: 66 low: 60.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in San Diego and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories today in San Diego:

City Tacos and Quiero Tacos Earth Day fundraiser. To celebrate Earth Day on April 22nd, City Tacos will be donating 10% of proceeds made that day to I Love A Clean San Diego and Surf Rider Foundation. Head down and support their business and our earth! (There San Diego) San Diego weekend guide: Easter edition. It's a big weekend in San Diego, with Passover and Easter colliding. The Padres have their first series at home, and there are tons going on around the city. We have you covered with a breakdown and full list of everything happening for you in San Diego! (Times of San Diego) California holds off on vaccine mandate for all students 12 and over. The mandate will be delayed to at least July 2023. "To ensure sufficient time for successful implementation of new vaccine requirements, California will not initiate the regulatory process for a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for the 2022-2023 school year and as such, any vaccine requirements would not take effect until after full FDA approval and no sooner than July 1, 2023," according to a statement issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health. (Times of San Diego)

Today in San Diego:

Story continues

From my notebook:

San Diego Police Department: A work truck was stolen from the sports arena area yesterday. Police were able to work and get the women who stole the truck to exit peacefully after 45 minutes . Take a look at the video in the link! (Facebook)

San Diego Police Department: Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a dispatcher? Check out San Diego Police Department's feature on Natalie and how she got started in the link! (Facebook)

San Diego Humane Society: "A dog’s bark may be worse than their bite, but we don't want to test that theory! Whether or not you have dogs at home, it's important to teach everyone (especially children) how to appropriately meet and interact with them . " (Facebook)

San Diego County Bicycle Coalition: The 2022 San Diego County Bike Summit will be held at Balboa Park this year . Register sooner rather than later as spots fill up quick! (Facebook)

San Diego Central Library: Head to the artist roundtable at the Central library on the 9th floor next weekend! Learn more about the artists and their work on Friday, April 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Facebook)

San Diego Botanic Garden: "Donating is easy, the pick-up is free, and your gift is tax-deductible! Give the gift that keeps giving and donate to the Garden today. Whether it be cars, boats, or trailers, we work with you to make your donations fast and easy. " (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Loving the San Diego Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at sandiego@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today! I'll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with your next update.

— Andrew Tessler

About me: Hi! I'm Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!

This article originally appeared on the San Diego Patch