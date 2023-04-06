San Diego ex-detective who busted illicit massage parlors pleads guilty to running them in retirement

A retired San Diego police detective whose specialty was dismantling illicit massage parlors has pleaded guilty to running a chain of them after leaving the force.

Former Vice Operations Unit detective Peter Griffin, 78, admitted along with three accomplices to operating several faux-spas in the greater San Diego area and in Tempe, Ariz., between 2013 and August 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a media release.

After leaving the force in 2002, Griffin — who is also a former attorney — took up with Kyung Sook Hernandez, 58, Yu Hong Tan, 56, and Yoo Jin Ott, 46. Together they owned and operated Genie Oriental Spa, Felicita Spa, Blue Green Spa, Maple Spa and Massage W Spa, which “profited for years by exploiting women to engage in commercial sexual services under the guise of offering therapeutic massage services,” the Justice Department said.

“Throughout the course of the scheme, Griffin used the experience and skills he acquired through his work as a vice detective — and in at least one instance, his badge — to help the businesses evade law enforcement, thwart regulatory inspections, investigations, and any official action against the businesses, conceal evidence, and maintain a façade of legitimacy,” the DOJ added.

Griffin pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Interstate Travel in Aid of Racketeering Act (ITAR) by using facilities in interstate commerce to promote and facilitate businesses involving prostitution. He also pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering, which can bring up to 30 years in prison.

Hernandez, Tan and Ott, who managed the five massage parlors, each pleaded guilty to concealing a felony and face maximum penalties of three years in prison, the Justice Department said.

“No one is above the law,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said in a statement. “I’m appalled that someone who once took an oath to protect our community could prey on the vulnerable. This is an important step toward justice for the survivors of these crimes.”

