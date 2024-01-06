San Diego FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ in 2024

SAN DIEGO — From suspected kidnappers, terrorists and cold blooded killers, the FBI San Diego Field Office has a target on the back of several at large fugitives.

With the New Year in full force, agents are tracking several people who have been named to the federal agency’s “Most Wanted” list due to allegations of criminal activity.

Here’s a look at fugitives wanted by the FBI as of Jan. 6, 2024 (all cases featured here relate to the FBI San Diego Field Office):

CSI San Diego: What it takes to be a criminalist in America’s Finest City

Juan Laureano-Arvizu

Known to go by aliases like “Miguel Angel Castro-Aguayo,” “Jorge Esparza,” “Chaquetin” and others, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to this man’s arrest.

Laureano-Arvizu is being sought in San Diego for a series of violent crimes, including murder, attempted murder of a police officer, kidnapping for ransom, robbery, attempted kidnapping, shooting at an inhabited occupied structure, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit kidnapping for ransom.

Laureano-Arvizu was an alleged member of a drug cartel enforcement crew known as Los Palillos, according to the FBI. This gang originally operated under the Arellano Felix Organization (AFO), a drug-trafficking organization in Tijuana, Mexico.

Rene Arzate-Garcia

Golden ring found near Arctic Circle helps Poway woman connect with late father

Known to go by aliases like “La Rana,” “General,” “Apa” and “Rene Garcia Arzate,” the FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to this man’s arrest.

Arzate-Garcia is being sought in San Diego on drug charges. According to the FBI, reports allege he is a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel in charge of the drug trade in Northern Baja California. He is also suspected of coordinating and enforcing violent operations on behalf of the cartel, including multiple murders and kidnappings.

Arzate-Garcia allegedly conspired with other persons to import a large amount of drugs into the U.S., according to the FBI. He has been indicted for his alleged role in the operations of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Yousef Kurdy

With no known aliases, Kurdy — a man from Syria — has ties to his home country as well as Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates, according to the FBI.

Kurdy is being sought in San Diego for allegedly submitting claims for more than 35,000 office visits with Medicare and Medi-Cal patients, submitting hundreds of fraudulent claims when office visits never took place, billing for treating patients during times when he was not present, and failing to pay federal taxes for three years.

Kurdy has been charged with health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, receipt of kickbacks for patient referrals, income tax evasion, aiding and abetting, and criminal forfeiture, the FBI noted.

Body found in freezer identified

Jose Juan Chacon-Morales

Known to go by aliases like “Camello,” “El Primo” and Guillermo Ramirez-Dorantes, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to this man’s arrest or location.

As explained by the FBI, Chacon-Morales is being sought in San Diego for his role in the July 23, 2009, murder of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Robert W. Rosas, Jr., in Campo — which is a short distance from the U.S./Mexico international border.

Out of five men charged in the incident, the FBI said Chacon-Morales is the only one who remains outstanding. He was allegedly the boss of the group on the night of the murder and remained as an armed lookout at the fence in Mexico while some of his co-conspirators entered the U.S. where they robbed and murdered Agent Rosas.

Jehad Serwan Mostafa

California senators introduce bill to strengthen red flag gun laws

Known to go by aliases like “Emir Anwar,” “Ahmed Gurey,” “Ahmed,” “Anwar” and others, the U.S. Department of State — through the Rewards For Justice Program — is offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to this man’s arrest.

Mostafa is believed to be “the highest-ranking U.S. citizen fighting with al-Shabaab,” a Somalia-based terrorist organization. He’s been charged with conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists, conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

According to the FBI, Mostafa may have visited, or is likely to visit, the following areas: Somalia, Yemen, Ethiopia, Kenya, and other African countries. Additionally, Mostafa was raised in and graduated from college in San Diego.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.