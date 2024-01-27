San Diego flood help: What to do if you were impacted by the floods

SAN DIEGO — The heavy rain and flash flooding earlier this week impacted many San Diegans. Now, in the aftermath of the winter storm, there are many resources in place from emergency shelters and flood funds to free removal of storm-damaged vehicles.

Here is a roundup of what you need to know if you were impacted by the floods on Monday, Jan. 22, or even if you just want to help.

The rain came down hard on Monday. Nearly four inches of rain fell in a time span of just a few hours in some areas of the county. To put that in perspective, San Diego generally sees only 2 inches of rain for the entire month of January. It was the city’s rainiest day ever in January and the fourth wettest day on record, according to NWS.

The torrential downpours caused damage across the county. Some areas were under several feet of water. Roads and highways across the county were flooded and closed to traffic. Cars were taken in rivers of water and mud. Hundreds of people had to be rescued from their rooftops and vehicles.

Sinkholes opened up. Reports of landslides, mudslides and erosion came from areas all over the county, causing millions of dollars in damage. The City of San Diego, the City of Coronado and the Governor of California each declared a state of emergency to aid recovery efforts from the winter storm.

Following the widespread damage, the city and county have put in place several resources for those impacted.

Emergency shelters

Emergency shelters are in place at Lincoln High School and the Balboa Park Recreation Center for anyone impacted by flooding and storm damage. The Red Cross shelter at Lincoln High School offers displaced people a place to stay, meals, snacks, crisis counseling, help replacing medication, and pet support from the San Diego Humane Society.

San Diego County’s storm damage survey

County residents and businesses that experienced flood damage during Monday’s storm can report it through the County of San Diego’s online survey. They are also advised to contact their insurance provider to report any damage.

Free showers

The City of Coronado on Friday still has limits on its drain usage as repair work continues on sewer pumps. Free showers are available at the Community Center in Coronado — 1845 Strand Way — between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. for those impacted by the current drain usage advisory.

In other parts of the county, the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA is also opening to community members impacted by the floods, offering services like free showers and mental health support.

Find your car after the storm/free vehicle removal

Vehicles across San Diego County were damaged in the flash floods, some carried away, others landing on top of other cars or objects.

The county on Friday announced they are offering free vehicle removal and recycling of storm-damaged vehicles in the unincorporated area, just contact Gerardo Vargas at 619-507-2129 or by email at Gerardo.Vargas@sdcounty.ca.gov. Those in need of repairs are advised to contact their insurance provider for inquiries on their coverage.

If your vehicle was already towed following the storm, you can locate it here.

Trash removal

Trash and debris removal from storm-impacted communities of Southcrest, Mountain View, and other neighborhoods, will be taking place by the City’s Environmental Services Department. See bulky items sitting around? You can report it using the City’s Get It Done app under the category for “Illegal Dumping” or by calling 858-694-7000.

Laundry Help

South Bay Coin Laundry in Chula Vista is offering free wash and dry on Friday, Jan 26 and again on Sunday, Jan. 28 for San Diegans impacted by the recent winter storm. All dryers and washers will be free starting at 9 a.m. on both days, and the business will be open 24-hours.

Resources

The San Diego County Library is opening the Spring Valley Library as a Local Service Center from Sunday, Jan. 28 to Wednesday, Jan. 31, offering flood recovery resources from many different organizations, information on debris and household waste removal, erosion control and rebuilding permits, along with information on Medi-Cal, CalFresh and CalWORK.

Several resources are available for those in need after Monday’s storm. There are also ways you can help those impacted by donating.

With the possibility of another storm heading to the region next week, the County of San Diego is encouraging residents to plan ahead. In partnership with Cal Fire, the county will be offering free sandbags to businesses and residents in the unincorporated area. The City of Coronado is also offering sandbags at six self-serve locations.

Anyone in need can always dial 211 for local resources.

Visit the City of San Diego’s real-time list of road closures following Monday’s storm. Currently, San Diego river crossings remain closed to traffic. Click here for tips on safely cleaning up after a flood.

