San Diego lowriders celebrate bill lifting cruising ban

SAN DIEGO — Starting Jan. 1, cruising is finally legally throughout the state.

“We can go cruise anywhere we want in the state of California,” said Jovita Arellano, president of the United Lowrider Coalition.

Drivers can, once again, show off their classic, often customized lowrider cars on the streets of San Diego — and anywhere in California — without a chance of being stopped by authorities thanks to Assembly Bill 436.

The United Lowrider Coalition worked tirelessly to first reverse a local ordinance in National City that banned cruising, then took their efforts to the state level.

They worked with assemblyman David Alvarez to pass AB 436, titled “Cruising is Not a Crime.”

Monday a formal celebration will take place, including a morning cruise around Mission Bay along with a second, larger cruise later in the afternoon starting in Chula Vista. The starting location will be the Walmart parking lot off North Broadway at noon.

Arellano says the cruise will continue along Highland Avenue, National Avenue, go up 25th Street to Golden Hill and make a loop back until they end in National City.

“This was the route that we used to cruise back in the 80’s so it’s like we’re bringing back the old route,” said Arellano.

The future of lowriders doesn’t stop there either, as the coalition spent some time in Pasadena this week.

“We’re getting information because we are going to enter a float in the 2025 Rose Parade. This is going to be historic because there has never been any lowriders in this parade ever,” said Arrellano.

