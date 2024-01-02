San Diego lowriders show out as cruising ban officially lifted

SAN DIEGO — Highland Avenue was lined with spectators once again to cheer on the return of the decades-old tradition of “Cruisin.”

It’s all due to the grassroots effort of the United Lowrider Coalition with some help from local San Diegan and State Assembly Member David Alvarez with the passage of AB436, which repeals any cruising bans left on the books –– San Diego proper was the only holdout since 1992.

“It was a fantastic journey for all of us because it was not only the United Lowrider Coalition that worked on this bill, but it was several lowrider alliances and coalitions throughout the whole state of California,” Becky Alvarez said.

As of Jan. 1, low riders and car enthusiasts can once again cruise as they say “low an slow” without fear of being criminalized. A ban was instituted to deal with a incidents of bad behavior and criminal activity but they say, that is long since past and the owners of these extremely expensive cars or works of art really are just honoring a long held tradition that brings families together.

“This what I did and all my high school years ‘79, ‘80, Class of ‘81 Morris High — we were here on Highland Avenue,” one spectator said.

