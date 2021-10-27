San Diego man accused of smuggling nearly 8 pounds of fentanyl on bus in Kansas City

Luke Nozicka
·1 min read

A San Diego man was indicted this week in federal court on accusations he smuggled more than seven pounds of fentanyl on a bus stopping in Kansas City.

Jonatan Gutierrez, 28, was charged Tuesday with possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, according to the federal prosecutor’s office in the Western District of Missouri.

On the morning of Oct. 7, a drug-sniffing dog alerted a Kansas City police officer on a federal task force to Gutierrez’s roller bag at the Greyhound bus station at 1101 Troost Avenue, just east of downtown. The bus Gutierrez rode on originated from California.

Inside, officers allegedly found about 7.6 pounds of fentanyl and 18 pills, according to court records.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fort Worth police seek help to find driver who killed man in hit-and-run crash

    Police are looking for any information on who the driver may have been or descriptions of the vehicle involved.

  • Retired NY Times columnist Kristof announces run for Oregon governor

    Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof announced on Wednesday that he is running for governor of Oregon, saying he hopes to address systemic social issues in the state where he grew up on his family's sheep and cherry farm. Kristof, 62, who is from Yamhill, a rural community in western Oregon, said in a video announcing his candidacy for the Democratic nomination that he will tackle homelessness, poverty, drug addiction and inadequate education if elected. Kristof retired from the New York Times earlier this month after 37 years at the newspaper, where he worked as a reporter, editor and columnist.

  • Drug-sniffing dog finds 50 pounds of meth at Kansas City bus station

    The two-year-old K-9, Zeus, has sniffed out nearly 8,000 pounds of marijuana, 320 pounds of meth and 53 pounds of heroin.

  • El Chapo pining for a new trial

    Drug kingpin El Chapo is hoping for a new trial as he serves his sentence in an American prison.

  • DeVos family swindled out of $100 million by Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, family rep testifies

    The family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was duped by Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes into investing $100 million for a biotech startup that falsely claimed it could screen for multiple diseases from a single finger prick, a family representative testified Tuesday.

  • Brazil Senate hands pandemic probe to top prosecutor, few expect Bolsonaro charges

    A Brazilian Senate panel probing the government's pandemic response on Wednesday presented the prosecutor general's office with recommendations to criminally charge President Jair Bolsonaro for alleged errors that cost Brazilian lives. Prosecutor General Augusto Aras was appointed by Bolsonaro in 2019 on the recommendation of conservative allies and is not expected https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazils-bolsonaro-should-face-homicide-charge-covid-19-errors-senate-report-2021-10-19 to charge him. The nearly-1,300-page report, compiled over six months and broadcast into the homes of millions of Brazilians via televised Senate hearings, recommended Bolsonaro face nine charges, including crimes against humanity, over accusations his government made decisions that encouraged the spread of the coronavirus.

  • UPDATE 5-Democrats at odds over 'billionaires tax' to fund sweeping Biden agenda

    Senior Democrats in the U.S. Congress were at odds on Wednesday over a proposal to tax billionaires' assets to help pay for President Joe Biden's social and climate-change agenda, leaving it unclear if the idea had enough support to become law. The Senate's top tax writer, Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, unveiled the idea early on Wednesday, but by afternoon his House of Representatives counterpart, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, said the idea appeared to be too complex to succeed.

  • Accused U.S. Capitol rioter made false medical claims in jail, prosecutors say

    Federal prosecutors said on Wednesday that an accused participant in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump made false claims about his medical needs while in jail awaiting trial. That came two weeks after a judge ruled https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-judge-says-dc-jail-violated-civil-rights-jan-6-defendant-2021-10-13 that Washington, D.C. Department of Corrections officials violated the rights of Christopher Worrell, a member of the right-wing Proud Boys, by limiting his access to medical care. In a court filing, prosecutors said Worrell's claims of neglect and mistreatment "have repeatedly been contradicted" by medical records from his doctors.

  • Biden could head to Europe without a climate deal, White House concedes

    The White House said it is still "realistic" that U.S. President Joe Biden's signature spending plan could get congressional support by Thursday, but conceded that he may need to depart to Europe without a final deal in hand. Biden is expected to depart Thursday morning to a meeting of G20 nation leaders in Rome and the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The Glasgow conference was expected to be a showcase for Biden to demonstrate U.S. efforts to tackle climate change and ask other countries to adopt similar measures.

  • JoJo Siwa transformed into Pennywise the Clown for a dazzling - and scary - jazz routine on 'Dancing With the Stars' Horror Night

    Siwa and her pro partner, Jenna Johnson, earned another perfect score for the "It"-inspired jazz routine one judge called a "work of art."

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • U.S. Embassy Staffer Who Drugged, Molested Women on Video Was in CIA, Feds Say

    FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico

  • Man opens fire at trail ride party — leaving 25-year-old ‘cowboy’ dead, TX sheriff says

    Family called Scotty Stephens, 25, a “cowboy” because of his love of horseback riding.

  • Couple bound, blindfolded, kidnapped and shot at by group, North Carolina deputies say

    The boyfriend was hit twice and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

  • ‘Your Honor, This Is Racism’: Black Man Claims Bias Before Getting Longest Sentence So Far In Connection with Jan. 6 Insurrection, Judge Says Not So Fast

    A Black man received the longest sentencing yet in connection to the Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6. On Thursday, Oct. 21, Troy […]

  • Woman in Thailand's high-rise cuts rope holding painters

    Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital, told The Associated Press. Pongjak did not say what prompted her to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and hadn't seen an announcement by the condo that they would be doing work on Oct. 12. One of the painters, a Myanmar national named Song, told the Thai media that he and his two friends had lowered themselves from the 32nd floor to repair a crack on the building.

  • 2 people accused of Oklahoma restaurant rampage that left 1 injured

    Police say the two women broke cups, plates and other items within the restaurant, then threw a plate at one person’s head. They allegedly became upset after a problem with their food.

  • New York store clerks beat up would-be burglar with fists in shocking security footage

    New York City store clerks teamed up to thwart a would-be robbery, beating the suspect to the ground with their fists in an incident that was captured by security cameras in the store.

  • Virginia 'criminal couponer' who robbed $31.8 million used funds for high-end vacations

    According to the FBI, the 'criminal couponer' Lori Ann Talens used funds for high-end home renovations, including a new kitchen, sunroom, and pool.

  • Teacher who didn’t report man trying to have sex with KY student accepts plea deal

    She resigned from her teaching job as state police began investigating the case.