San Diego man accused of smuggling nearly 8 pounds of fentanyl on bus in Kansas City

A San Diego man was indicted this week in federal court on accusations he smuggled more than seven pounds of fentanyl on a bus stopping in Kansas City.

Jonatan Gutierrez, 28, was charged Tuesday with possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute, according to the federal prosecutor’s office in the Western District of Missouri.

On the morning of Oct. 7, a drug-sniffing dog alerted a Kansas City police officer on a federal task force to Gutierrez’s roller bag at the Greyhound bus station at 1101 Troost Avenue, just east of downtown. The bus Gutierrez rode on originated from California.

Inside, officers allegedly found about 7.6 pounds of fentanyl and 18 pills, according to court records.