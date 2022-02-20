San Diego officer injured, suspect dead after attempt to evade officers: officials

A man believed to have been driving a stolen car was shot and killed on Saturday by San Diego police after he made attempts to evade law enforcement and injured an officer in the process, according to local authorities.

The shooting, which took place near a strip mall on the 2400 block of Roll Drive in Otay Mesa, was reported around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and occurred after officials spotted a white SUV that was reported stolen.

San Diego Police Department Capt. Richard Freedman said officers approached the vehicle to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle when the driver backed out and hit multiple vehicles, knocking over an officer in the process.

"The driver did not comply and actually backed his vehicle out of the stalls, colliding with numerous vehicles that were parked adjacent to it," Freedman told reporters. "One of the deputies was knocked over by the vehicle, which prompted another deputy to fire — discharge his firearm at the vehicle."

Following the discharge, officers removed the suspect from the vehicle and provided with "immediate first aide," Freedman said. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

San Diego Police cruiser in front of a Five Guys burger restaurant with a John Lennon mural. Photo by Dünzlullstein bild via Getty Images

The San Diego Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident and no immediate statement has been provided on the condition of the injured officer, who Freedman said is receiving "treatment for his injuries."

Fox News spoke to a San Diego public information officer and was informed that a statement from the homicide unit would be provided soon.