San Diego officer quits over vaccine mandate: 'Getting short end of the stick'
Former San Diego officer Brandon Gibson slams city's plan to fire unvaccinated city employees as California sees a surge in violent crime.
Former San Diego officer Brandon Gibson slams city's plan to fire unvaccinated city employees as California sees a surge in violent crime.
"I felt very ashamed, I felt disgusted, I was confused. And I didn't know whether it was my fault," the accuser said.
A delivery driver is sparking a debate on TikTok after showing the size of his post-Black Friday workload.
An Oxford High School student shared video with father, who shared it with FOX 2, about the scene inside the building as a gunman opened fire, leaving three people dead.
A FedEx driver tossed packages into an Alabama ravine at least six times, the Blount County Sheriff's Office says. More than 400 packages were found.
Where are the missing 1 million children? Satan-worshipping pedophile Democrats have them.
On Monday, detectives turned their search to a landfill where they were looking for human remains in Heidi Planck's disappearance.
The recent discovery of hundreds of packages in a wooded area in Alabama have led authorities to question a FedEx driver, a sheriff said Monday. As many as 400 packages of varying sizes were found in a ravine last week about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Birmingham, authorities said. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Sheriff Mark Moon said.
The 15-year-old sophomore had a 9mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 pistol and at least two, 15-round magazines, said Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard.
The cold case slaying of a Nevada teenager whose body was found in the desert in 1979 was solved after DNA evidence pinpointed her suspected murderer, police said. On Monday, officials announced they’d identified a suspect in the previously unsolved killing of 16-year-old Kim Bryant, who was sexually assaulted and killed more than four decades ago. Bryant was last seen alive at a Dairy Queen restaurant near North Decatur Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95 on Jan. 26, 1979. Her family later reported h
CHICAGO — As rumors of a hoax were swirling around “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett’s claim he was the victim of a hate crime attack in downtown Chicago, Smollett allegedly sent a text to one of the two acquaintances being questioned by police. “Brother .... I love you,” read Smollett’s text to Abimbola Osundairo on the afternoon of Feb. 14, 2019. “I stand with you. I know 1000% you and your ...
A new restaurant in San Francisco set to open next month was burglarized over the weekend. The owners said their grand opening will be delayed because the thieves not only stole furniture and equipment, it appeared they hosted a large party.
Two men went viral in India for remaining calm and enjoying their food at a Bhiwandi wedding while a fire broke out behind them. The dilemma: The Indian Fire Service shared a now-viral Facebook video of two wedding guests caught between worrying about the approaching fire or continuing to enjoy the wedding feast. In the video, the men can be seen glancing back at the raging fire while choosing to remain in their seats to pick at their food and eat.
E-scooter entrepreneur Travis VanderZanden is trying his best to kiss Los Angeles goodbye. The Appleton, Wisconsin native recently sold his $9 million Santa Monica home, though he hasn’t had any luck unloading his huge Bel Air mansion — that place has been on sale for over seven months, and is currently offered for $23.9 million. But […]
A video shows students saying "we're not taking that risk right now" after someone claiming to be a sheriff tells them it's safe to go outside.
A university scheme designed to promote women in academia has been “destroyed” by the trans lobby, feminist professors have claimed.
Jewish organizations are speaking out after Lara Logan, a host on Fox News Media's streaming service and former foreign correspondent for CBS News's "60 Minutes," compared chief White House medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, who earned the moniker "Angel of Death" while working at Auschwitz during the Holocaust."What you see on Dr. Fauci, this is what people say to me, that he doesn't represent science to...
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyNEW YORK, NY—They were young girls who dreamed of becoming professional musicians, or models, or actresses—but they often came from poor families and their parents needed money. They were the perfect targets for a pair of high-society “predators” who dazzled them with fabulous wealth and promised them the world—and who then allegedly groomed, molested, and raped them.Such was the story presented by federal prosecutors on the first day of
Gulf War-era Marine and registered nurse was suspended from work after declining to get the COVID vaccine.
A resident brought the projectile to a nearby home after finding it on the beach.
Lorraine and Gary Parker were last seen on Nov. 17, police said.