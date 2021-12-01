San Diego officer quits over vaccine mandate: 'Getting short end of the stick'

NextShark

Two men went viral in India for remaining calm and enjoying their food at a Bhiwandi wedding while a fire broke out behind them. The dilemma: The Indian Fire Service shared a now-viral Facebook video of two wedding guests caught between worrying about the approaching fire or continuing to enjoy the wedding feast. In the video, the men can be seen glancing back at the raging fire while choosing to remain in their seats to pick at their food and eat.