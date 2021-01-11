San Diego opens large drive-thru vaccination site

In California, one of the deadliest hot spots in the U.S., authorities opened a drive-thru vaccination site Monday in a parking lot near the ballpark where the San Diego Padres play. The goal is to inoculate 5,000 health care workers a day. (Jan. 11)

Video Transcript

DENISE FOSTER: There's a drive-through vaccine event today. They're scheduled 2,500, but we're looking to ramp that up to 5,000 per day. They'll be going through 7:00 in the morning till 7:00 in the evening, and vaccinating right now people in the phase 1A category, which are all of the health-care workers. We are expecting a very large shipment of vaccine today, which should be able to take us through the week. And we'll continue to work with the state for shipments to the county to meet the community's needs.

This is amazing. I mean, I just got here about a half an hour ago. And just the efficiency is overwhelmingly amazing. They have the timing down. They have health-care workers here. The drive-through seems to be very smooth, without a lot of congestion.

