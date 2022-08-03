Will the Padres win a World Series with Juan Soto? Our experts weigh in

Associated Press

Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. Much like the Red Summer of 1919 in the South and Northeast and the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 in Oklahoma would years later, the white-on-Black violence in Atlanta shattered dreams of racial harmony and forced thousands from their homes. A grassroots coalition is working to restore Atlanta's killings and their legacy to public memory.