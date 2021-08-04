The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts Academy

In this edition of our Small Business Spotlight series, we’re featuring The Origin Hip Hop Performing Arts Academy, a visual and performing arts school with a hip-hop education curriculum in San Diego. Here, we chat with owner Cheryl Frye about how her love of performing arts inspired her to open her own business, the best part of being a business owner and the lessons she has learned over a difficult past year.

Was there a particular moment or experience that inspired you to start your business?

[I have a] background in dance, children’s theater, visual and performing arts, [and] afterschool and camp programs.

What did you take from past experiences or jobs that you knew you wanted to be a part of your new business?

The love of performance art curriculum.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a business owner?

Working hand in hand, side by side with my husband and children.

How has the pandemic affected your business?

It has taught me to be more detailed and business-minded as well as more professional — and the power of resilience.

How can people continue to support your business during this time?

Spread the word!

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start their own business?

Learn business!

Last updated: Aug. 4, 2021

This interview has been edited for clarity.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This San Diego Performing Arts School Teaches a Hip-Hop Education Curriculum