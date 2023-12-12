San Diego Police continue to search for suspects after string of armed robberies

KEARNY MESA, Calif. — San Diego Police are investigating four armed robberies that all occurred Saturday night within an hour of each other and only a few miles apart.

Another similarity, the businesses are all located right off of a freeway entrance and the suspects all appeared to be teenagers wearing black masks.

San Diego Police investigating string of armed robberies

The first robbery happened just before 11 p.m. at the Golden Hill Liquor Store at 27th and B streets. According to police, four young black men, between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, walked into the store, two of the men were carrying handguns and pointed them at the cashier, demanding money from the register.

They took off with the cash, and according to police, with a bottle of Hennessey before getting into a dark car and driving off.

Just 30 minutes later in Serra Mesa, right off I-15 at Mission Village Drive off Friars Road right above Snapdragon Stadium, the same description, but only three masked young men walked into the small liquor store, brandished a gun and took off with cash and other food items.

About 20 minutes after that, and just a couple of miles up I-15 north, a third armed robbery. This one was near Aero Drive across from the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport.

Finally, just after midnight, the Arco Gas Station on Clairemont Mesa Blvd was hit next, this time though only one armed man entered the store, pointed his gun at the clerk and again demanded money from the register.

In each incident the suspects were described as wearing all black, except one who wore a black jacket with red sleeves and a red hoodie.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

