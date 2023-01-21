San Diego Police investigate deadly shooting in Gaslamp Quarter

ABC News

Lawrence Ray, who sexually, psychologically and emotionally manipulated his daughter's classmates at Sarah Lawrence College, was sentenced Friday to six decades in prison by a federal judge in Manhattan, who called Ray's conduct "sadism, pure and simple." Judge Lewis Liman called Ray an "evil genius" and his crimes "particularly heinous," and noted how they enslaved college students who had "no way out" of his cruel and sophisticated actions. Ray held so-called therapy sessions with Sarah Lawrence College students after he moved into his daughter's on-campus housing in 2010.