San Diego prepares for more rain, possible flooding; where you can get sandbags

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego is working to prepare for more rain and possible flooding ahead of the next Pacific storm.

As many residents are still displaced by the Jan. 22 flooding, another atmospheric river storm is heading towards San Diego.

Severe storms and several inches of rain are forecast to hit Northern California and the Los Angeles area. Here in San Diego, residents can expect the rain a little later in the week.

A flood watch goes into effect for San Diego County from Monday evening through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in an update Sunday said the heaviest rainfall has been delayed until Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

NWS says there is a chance thunderstorms could develop in the area Wednesday morning.

With more rain in the forecast, San Diego crews are working to clear mud and debris from flood-prone areas, the city said in a update Sunday.

Sandbags will be available to city residents starting Tuesday, Feb. 20 at these recreation centers:

Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per house or business; sand is not provided. All city recreation centers will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19 for Presidents’ Day.

Residents in low-lying areas that are known to flood are encouraged to take precautionary steps ahead of the storm:

Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters

Keep the lids securely closed on trash and recycle bins on the street. Put bins 2 to 3 feet away from the curb to keep stormwater flowing

Turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff

Know the safest routes to and from your home or property in the event of flooding

Do not drive, ride or walk through flood waters

Do not open or lift manhole covers when the street is flooded

The city says Storm Patrol teams will be out clearing storm drains and inlets, street sweeping trash and monitoring flood-prone areas and pump stations.

Residents can call Public Works Dispatch at 619-527-7500 to report storm-related issues.

For more information and resources on how to properly prepare before a storm, visit the City’s Storm Preparedness online resource page.

